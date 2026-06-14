Group F Live Updates
LIVE: The goal counts! Sweden is celebrating again
First matchday of the World Cup in Group F: Sweden faces Tunisia. The score is currently 3-1 in favor of Sweden; we’re reporting live (live ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
With two other strong teams in Group F—the Netherlands and Japan—Sweden and Tunisia can’t afford to lose in their first match in Monterrey.
The Swedes are returning to the World Cup stage after an eight-year absence and a turbulent playoff final against Poland (3-2). Since October, the Blue-Yellows have been coached by Briton Graham Potter, who also relies on many pros from the English Premier League. Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres is expected to lead the charge, having already scored 20 goals in 33 appearances for the national team.
Tunisia is one of Africa’s most consistent World Cup participants and is making its seventh appearance. The “Eagles of Carthage” navigated the qualifiers without conceding a single goal, but have never advanced to the knockout stage at the World Cup. The tournament format makes it possible that this fact could soon be a thing of the past for Sabri Lamouchi’s team. Rani Khedira, the brother of former DFB player Sami Khedira, is expected to bring his experience from the German Bundesliga to the team following his transfer in March. Tunisia is hoping for flashes of brilliance from Burnley player Hannibal Mejbri.
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