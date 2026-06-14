LIVE: The goal counts! Sweden is celebrating again

Tunisia is one of Africa’s most consistent World Cup participants and is making its seventh appearance. The “Eagles of Carthage” navigated the qualifiers without conceding a single goal, but have never advanced to the knockout stage at the World Cup. The tournament format makes it possible that this fact could soon be a thing of the past for Sabri Lamouchi’s team. Rani Khedira, the brother of former DFB player Sami Khedira, is expected to bring his experience from the German Bundesliga to the team following his transfer in March. Tunisia is hoping for flashes of brilliance from Burnley player Hannibal Mejbri.