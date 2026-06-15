In the Germany Group
Ivory Coast beats Ecuador in the final minute
Ivory Coast emerged victorious in the clash between the two youngest teams in the tournament at the World Cup in North America. The Africans defeated Ecuador 1-0 (0-0) on Sunday in Philadelphia in Group E. Thanks to a goal by Amad Diallo in the 90th minute, Ivory Coast now has a good chance of advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in its fourth World Cup appearance. Three shots had previously hit the crossbar.
Ecuador, which qualified for the World Cup by finishing second behind defending champion Argentina thanks to a strong defense, was the more dangerous team in the first half. Record goal-scorer Enner Valencia had a chance to take an early lead but blasted the ball over the bar (11th minute). Things got closer with shots by John Yeboah (23rd minute) and Alan Minda (30th minute), both of which hit the crossbar. Ivory Coast created their best chances mostly down the right flank, where the speedy 19-year-old RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande was causing havoc. Bazoumana Toure (17th) and Elye Wahi (18th) had the most promising chances for the Africans.
Diallo saved the day for Ivory Coast
After the break, Ecuador had the first strong offensive move with a shot by Valencia that hit the outside post (46th minute), after which Ivory Coast began to dominate the game. Diomande missed twice (50th, 58th), while Wahi squandered the best chance early on, hitting only the crossbar (52nd). Just as everyone was expecting the first scoreless game of this World Cup, coach Emerse Faé’s team finally struck. Diallo, who came on as a substitute in the second half, took a pass from Wilfried Singo on the volley and slotted it right into the corner.
In their fourth World Cup match against a South American team, Ivory Coast celebrated their first victory and are on track to advance ahead of their matches against group favorites Germany (Saturday) and underdogs Curacao (June 25).
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