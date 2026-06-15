Ivory Coast beats Ecuador in the final minute

Diallo saved the day for Ivory Coast

After the break, Ecuador had the first strong offensive move with a shot by Valencia that hit the outside post (46th minute), after which Ivory Coast began to dominate the game. Diomande missed twice (50th, 58th), while Wahi squandered the best chance early on, hitting only the crossbar (52nd). Just as everyone was expecting the first scoreless game of this World Cup, coach Emerse Faé’s team finally struck. Diallo, who came on as a substitute in the second half, took a pass from Wilfried Singo on the volley and slotted it right into the corner.