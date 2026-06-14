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Peace Agreement

U.S. and Iran Agree to End the War

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14.06.2026 23:34
On his 80th birthday, Donald Trump (pictured with Secretary of State Marco Rubio) was finally ...
On his 80th birthday, Donald Trump (pictured with Secretary of State Marco Rubio) was finally able to announce the end of the war with Iran.(Bild: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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The US and Iran have agreed on a memorandum of understanding to end their war. This was announced by Pakistan, the mediating country. “Let the oil flow,” US President Donald Trump confirmed the deal and the accompanying opening of the Strait of Hormuz shortly thereafter.

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“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the peace agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been reached,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on the X platform.

“Let the oil flow”
Shortly thereafter, confirmation came from the White House—from President Donald Trump himself, also via social media: “The agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now finalized. Congratulations to everyone! I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and simultaneously approve the immediate lifting of the United States’ naval blockade. Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

The agreement includes a ceasefire throughout the region, including Lebanon, the Pakistani government announced late Sunday evening. The agreement is set to be signed this coming Friday in Switzerland.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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