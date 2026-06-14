60-year-old man terrifies neighborhood

“We hardly dare step outside anymore!” The desperation at the assisted living facility in Wiener Neustadt is immense. Those affected complain of relentless terror that a 60-year-old neighbor has been inflicting on them for months. Last weekend, even the Cobra unit had to be called in. “Then they put him in a psychiatric ward for a short while, and a few days later it all starts over again,” says a worried and exasperated Anna B. The residents, most of whom are elderly—many over 80 years old—are particularly affected.