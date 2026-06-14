Even Cobra showed up
60-year-old man terrifies neighborhood
In Wiener Neustadt, a neighbor is causing fear among elderly residents of an assisted living facility. Obscene messages, threatening letters, verbal abuse, and nightly rampages are the order of the day. Because they often don’t even dare to step outside anymore, they turned to the “Krone” for help.
“We hardly dare step outside anymore!” The desperation at the assisted living facility in Wiener Neustadt is immense. Those affected complain of relentless terror that a 60-year-old neighbor has been inflicting on them for months. Last weekend, even the Cobra unit had to be called in. “Then they put him in a psychiatric ward for a short while, and a few days later it all starts over again,” says a worried and exasperated Anna B. The residents, most of whom are elderly—many over 80 years old—are particularly affected.
My neighbor only leaves the house with a cane now, even though she doesn’t need one at all. She only uses it to defend herself in case he attacks her.
Anna B., betroffene Bewohnerin
“My wife only leaves the house with pepper spray and a personal alarm,” neighbor Georg K. also describes the tense situation. A woman who lives below the troublemaker has already been scalded on her balcony with hot water that he poured out. He forced two other neighbors, both over 85, to ride the elevator up and down with him; in the stairwell, he smears mayonnaise on the floor. “A massive safety risk for us frail people,” explains neighbor Pia S.
Obscene messages for elderly women
Further allegations: Doors and locks are constantly being damaged; pornographic images as well as cucumbers and horseradish roots—intended by the troublemaker as sex toys—are left in front of elderly women’s doors along with obscene messages, and neighbors are even threatened. Especially at night! “I’ll get you, then I’ll kill you and cut you up,” he is said to have shouted at a neighbor.
The housing cooperative and police are aware of the problem
The housing cooperative confirms the “Krone” investigation. “Our social worker visits the building at regular intervals—discussions with the man have so far been unsuccessful,” confirms the managing director. And: “We have already filed for eviction in court and can only hope that it goes through and we can finally get the man out of the building.”
The 60-year-old is already well known to the police: “We’ve had to intervene several times so far, have investigated, and filed reports,” says police spokesperson Johann Baumschlager. A legal guardian for adults is now to be appointed.
For the residents, however, the situation has long since become unbearable. “We don’t want him to be punished. He needs help. But we need it too,” they say. Their greatest fear: that something worse has to happen before action is taken!
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read the original article here.
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