Neighborly Dispute
Controversy over aggressive cat: Now the owner speaks out
The “Krone” report about an apparently aggressive cat and an escalated neighborhood dispute in Korneuburg (Lower Austria) caused quite a stir—not only among readers, but also with the owner himself. He is now defending himself against the allegations and emphasizes that he did indeed seek to talk with those involved.
When neighbors live together, friction is often unavoidable. Even small triggers can be enough to spark a dispute. This is also evident in cases that initially seem harmless but later take on greater proportions—such as in the case of a supposedly aggressive dog that allegedly attacked 28-year-old neighbor Melanie (name changed by the editors, note) in her home, as reported by the “Krone.”
Owner Responds to Neighbor’s Criticism
The owner, who contacted the “Krone” shortly after the story was published, has been in an uproar ever since. He, too, now wants to comment on the case. Neighbors accused him and his wife of not doing enough in the case of the aggressive cat. The owner disputes this: He insists he did seek dialogue and took measures, and he is indignant.
But first things first: Melanie, herself a cat owner, claims to have been attacked twice by the feline in her home. During the first incident last September, the animal suddenly appeared in her kitchen and then attacked her. “My cat wasn’t even in the room—it was in the bathroom,” she explains. Another incident reportedly occurred last Sunday after the cat allegedly gained access to her home again. This time, the young woman was likely not the actual target, but rather her cat. When she tried to separate the two animals, she herself got caught in the crossfire and was attacked.
They show absolutely no willingness to talk. The incidents just keep happening over and over again, and nothing is done about it.
Das 28-jährige Opfer Melanie
From the owner’s perspective, that was also the 28-year-old’s crucial mistake. While he admits that his pet exhibits pronounced “territorial behavior,” he considers intervening with “bare hands” to be wrong. Instead, the man says, she should have taken a glass of water and poured it over the animals.
Four-legged dispute now in court
Melanie is reportedly not the only one in the neighborhood who has had a conflict with the cat. The young woman has therefore already filed two reports with the Korneuburg police. However, she did not feel truly supported by the authorities in the process. Because she also filed a claim for damages, the case eventually ended up in court. A total of six witnesses and six other affected parties will be present at the hearing this fall, she told the “Krone.”
For her part, Melanie has already tried several times to have a clarifying conversation. From her perspective, however, these efforts have failed. “They always come by with a box of chocolates whenever there’s been another incident with the cat. But that doesn’t solve the whole thing,” says the 28-year-old. She finds the situation “extremely unpleasant,” and she also thinks it’s “really a shame” how the conflict has developed. Especially because the neighborhood is otherwise known for its friendly and helpful atmosphere.
The owner emphasizes that he has at least taken a measure with another cat owner in the neighborhood. They agreed to let the animals out of the house at different times. One is allowed out until 4 p.m., the other after that.
It certainly isn’t true that the whole neighborhood is afraid of the tomcat.
Der Besitzer des Katers
The tomcat is “not dangerous”
Despite the attacks, the owner sees no danger to other residents. “It’s certainly not true that the whole neighborhood is afraid of the tomcat.” He and his wife go for walks with the animal to the nearby swimming pond almost every day. There, the cat always behaves calmly, he emphasizes. As reported, Melanie and another neighbor paint a different picture. Attacks are said to have occurred at the swimming pond as well.
Melanie still feels the effects of the attacks to this day. After the incidents, she had to receive emergency medical treatment and take antibiotics for the scratches and bites. Particularly bitter: According to her own account, a tendon in her right thumb was injured in the process. She has not been able to make a movement like waving since then.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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