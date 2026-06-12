Controversy over aggressive cat: Now the owner speaks out

But first things first: Melanie, herself a cat owner, claims to have been attacked twice by the feline in her home. During the first incident last September, the animal suddenly appeared in her kitchen and then attacked her. “My cat wasn’t even in the room—it was in the bathroom,” she explains. Another incident reportedly occurred last Sunday after the cat allegedly gained access to her home again. This time, the young woman was likely not the actual target, but rather her cat. When she tried to separate the two animals, she herself got caught in the crossfire and was attacked.