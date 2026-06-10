Fines are set to increase
How traffic offenders are expected to plug the budget gap
Anyone caught speeding will have to dig deeper into their pockets in the future. That’s because traffic fines are set to bring in more revenue in the next two-year budget. Anyone driving 30 km/h over the speed limit will pay at least 200 euros instead of 150 euros. Parking fines are set to be standardized nationwide.
The number of traffic accidents has risen significantly in 2025, with speeding in particular becoming a growing problem on Austria’s roads. The government now wants to hit speeders and traffic offenders harder in the wallet and is significantly raising fines starting in 2027.
Hoping for 80 million euros in additional revenue
Until recently, it was unclear what drivers could expect; the government aims to collect an additional 80 million euros per year—but whether this succeeds also depends on how effective the fines are as a deterrent. However, the ministry emphasizes that increased revenue is not the main goal of the increase, but rather road safety.
“Failing to adhere to speed limits is, unfortunately, still viewed as a minor offense,” says Transport Minister Peter Hanke.
These fines are being standardized
- Crossing a solid line: 95 euros
- Failing to allow a pedestrian who clearly intended to use a crosswalk to cross the roadway unimpeded and safely: 85 euros
- Disregarding a “No Entry” sign: 110 euros
- Exceeding the maximum speed limit of 100 km/h on open roads:
- up to 10 km/h: 50 euros
- by more than 10 km/h up to 20 km/h: 80 euros
- by more than 20 km/h up to 25 km/h: 95 euros
- by more than 25 km/h up to 30 km/h: 120 euros
- Exceeding the speed limit of 50 km/h in built-up areas:
- up to 10 km/h: 60 euros
- by more than 10 km/h up to 15 km/h: 80 euros
- by more than 15 km/h up to 20 km/h: 105 euros
- Illegal use of a bicycle lane with a vehicle that is not a bicycle: 80 euros
- Parking or stopping a vehicle in a manner not in accordance with road markings: 60 euros
Anyone driving 30 km/h over the speed limit will pay at least 200 euros in the future; previously, the fine was 150 euros—an increase of one-third. The maximum fine remains the same at 5,000 euros. Exceeding the speed limit by 40 km/h in built-up areas or 50 km/h outside built-up areas will now result in fines ranging from 400 to 6,000 euros, up from the previous 300 to 5,000 euros.
Otherwise, many fines are now being standardized. Anyone who ignores a crosswalk will face a fine of 85 euros in the future, everywhere. Crossing a solid line will cost 95 euros in all states; previously, it was 70 euros. Parking fines are set to be harmonized; currently, this is also in the hands of the states. Anyone who does not park their car in accordance with the ground markings will soon have to pay 60 euros; previously, the fine was only 30 euros in Lower Austria and Vienna, and 48 euros in Vienna.
For drunk drivers, however, nothing will change, as the Ministry of Transport confirmed in response to a query from “Krone.” The penalties remain the same and, as is well known, can result in the revocation of a driver’s license.
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