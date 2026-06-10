How traffic offenders are expected to plug the budget gap

Otherwise, many fines are now being standardized. Anyone who ignores a crosswalk will face a fine of 85 euros in the future, everywhere. Crossing a solid line will cost 95 euros in all states; previously, it was 70 euros. Parking fines are set to be harmonized; currently, this is also in the hands of the states. Anyone who does not park their car in accordance with the ground markings will soon have to pay 60 euros; previously, the fine was only 30 euros in Lower Austria and Vienna, and 48 euros in Vienna.