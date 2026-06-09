World Cup Qualifiers
Austria loses to Norway but still celebrates
Austria’s women’s national team finished World Cup qualifying in third place in Group A4 as hoped, thereby securing their place in League A.
A 1-2 loss on Tuesday in Oslo against Norway didn’t matter, as bottom-ranked Slovenia lost 0-2 in Ljubljana to group winner Germany. The ÖFB squad finished with four points after six matches. Just as in the narrow 0-1 loss in Maria Enzersdorf, there was nothing to be gained against the Norwegians.
A quick-fire double from Thea Bjelde (46’) and Caroline Graham Hansen (48’) right after the break sealed the deal at Ullevaal Stadium. Barbara Dunst managed only the consolation goal (51’). Overall, the defeat could have been more lopsided given the course of the second half. It was the sixth loss in ten head-to-head matches against the 1995 World Champions.
Finishing third in the group made this defeat bearable; as a result, just like second-place Norway, they will face a group winner or one of the two best second-place finishers from League C in the first of two playoff rounds in October. Slovenia will face an opponent from League B. The draw will take place on June 18.
Two changes to the ÖFB starting lineup
Following his debut in Friday’s 1-0 win over Slovenia in Vienna, Söndergaard made only two changes to the starting lineup—changes he was forced to make. Somewhat surprisingly, St. Pölten captain Jennifer Klein replaced Virginia Kirchberger, who was absent for personal reasons, in central defense. In midfield, Dunst came into the lineup in place of the suspended Annabel Schasching. Mariella El Sherif started in goal despite finger problems. Her team played in a 5-3-2 formation this time and focused from the start on disrupting the Norwegians early on. Only between the seventh and tenth minutes did the ÖFB squad have to weather a period of pressure from the home team.
Overall, captain Sarah Puntigam and her teammates looked much more compact than they had against Slovenia. Although the hosts had significantly more possession, they struggled to find openings in the attack. There were only two truly dangerous moments. Guro Bergsvand narrowly missed the ball just in front of the goal after a cross (26'). El Sherif made a strong save on a shot by Barcelona’s Graham Hansen aimed at the near post (37'). The Austrians had two very good counterattacks but failed to capitalize on them with a goal.
Eileen Campbell ran alone toward the Norwegian goal but was ultimately disrupted by Ingrid Engen (29'). In the best chance of the half, Julia Hickelsberger-Füller headed wide from close range off a perfect cross by Naschenweng (44'). As well as the Austrians had defended before the break, they started the second half just as poorly. Just 30 seconds in, Bjelde scored with a header off a cross from Guro Reiten. It was the first goal the ÖFB had conceded after two consecutive shutouts. Two minutes later, it was Graham Hansen who headed the ball in from close range.
Dunst goal the only ÖFB highlight after the break
It’s a bitter pill to swallow that crosser Julie Blakstad was likely offside, but there is no VAR in the qualifiers. On both goals, the ÖFB players gave their opponents too much space and failed to make decisive challenges. However, there was no sign of giving up, especially since the equalizer came quickly. After a free kick was cleared only briefly, Dunst reacted quickest, cut inside the penalty area with a feint, and finished perfectly. Her 14th international goal remained the only offensive highlight.
The Norwegians applied enormous pressure. Signe Gaupset was denied by El Sherif, and Elisabeth Terland’s follow-up lob went over the bar (55th minute). Two minutes later, Dunst got the ball on her outstretched hand after being struck in the head by Gaupset. Graham Hansen stepped up to take the controversial penalty, but her weak shot was an easy save for El Sherif.
The 21-year-old also distinguished herself on a shot by Terland (67th minute). In the 73rd minute, Söndergaard’s team was lucky that a Terland goal was wrongly disallowed for offside. For the ÖFB squad, however, there was nothing to show for their efforts compared to their last two matches in Oslo.
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