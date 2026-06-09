Austria loses to Norway but still celebrates

Two changes to the ÖFB starting lineup

Following his debut in Friday’s 1-0 win over Slovenia in Vienna, Söndergaard made only two changes to the starting lineup—changes he was forced to make. Somewhat surprisingly, St. Pölten captain Jennifer Klein replaced Virginia Kirchberger, who was absent for personal reasons, in central defense. In midfield, Dunst came into the lineup in place of the suspended Annabel Schasching. Mariella El Sherif started in goal despite finger problems. Her team played in a 5-3-2 formation this time and focused from the start on disrupting the Norwegians early on. Only between the seventh and tenth minutes did the ÖFB squad have to weather a period of pressure from the home team.