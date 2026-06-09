EU bombshell: Quota for electric cars set to take effect in 2028

It remains to be seen whether the Commission can push the plans through. European Affairs Minister Claudia Bauer (ÖVP) is, as she was with the plan to increase the number of new EU officials, certainly hitting the brakes: “A transition to e-mobility will only succeed if it is feasible for people and businesses in their daily lives. Small businesses, tradespeople, care providers, and delivery services in particular need vehicles they can rely on. New quotas from Brussels are of little help if charging infrastructure, affordable electricity, and practical framework conditions are lacking. Europe should make everyday life easier, not create new hurdles for those who work hard every day.”