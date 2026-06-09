“The little girl had several guardian angels!”

“Something terrible must have happened”

Only about 500 meters as the crow flies separated the couple from the scene of the accident. “It was immediately clear to us that something terrible must have happened,” says the Allentsteig-based motor transport and technical officer. The two immediately got into their car and drove off. Dumfart and Gottl have extensive rescue training and serve as psychosocial first responders with the rescue dog brigade. Gottl, who lives in Fürstenfeld in Styria, is also a dog handler.