Commotion in Monaco
Podium spot stolen? Appeal against F1 result
Big trouble at Alpine: After a series of penalties for speeding in the pit lane, the Formula 1 team is appealing the Monaco race result!
“These penalties were imposed on at least four teams, which is a strong reason for a review,” said team principal Flavio Briatore several hours after the race ended in Monte Carlo. Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was hit particularly hard; he finished third but dropped to seventh place due to a time penalty.
“I’ve worked my damn butt off for ten years for a moment like this; we did everything right. I don’t think there’s anything that could hurt me more right now,” the Frenchman told the specialist portal “The Race” regarding the missed podium spot, which went instead to Isack Hadjar of Red Bull. Gasly insisted that the penalties were not fair.
Software issue?
In the pit lane at Monte Carlo, there is a speed limit of 60 km/h. Alpine and Gasly believe they can prove that he did not exceed it. Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driver George Russell, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, and Gasly’s teammate Franco Colapinto were also handed time penalties for exceeding the speed limit in front of the garages.
“That shows there might have been a problem with the software or something like that,” said Russell, explaining: “I pressed the button and then drove at 60.1 kilometers per hour. 60 is okay, 60.1 is no longer allowed. That’s what happened to me, and here I am now.”
What is the FIA doing?
The FIA has already declared the Monaco result official. But the so-called right of review allows teams to challenge a penalty if “a material and relevant new fact comes to light that was not available to the parties requesting the review at the time of the decision in question.” The FIA must now rule on Alpine’s appeal.
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