The ÖVP and SPÖ want to increase party funding

Pensioners, civil servants, students, part-time workers, families—they will all feel the harsh cuts in the next biennial budget. Yet the two former major parties and current governing parties, the ÖVP and SPÖ, want more money for themselves again in the future. As part of the budget negotiations, both parties are advocating for an increase in party funding, which amounted to 38 million euros this year. Although the need for savings in the next budget is hardly any smaller, the slice of the pie for the parties is set to grow again. As the “Krone” learned from government circles, the chancellor’s party initially even demanded an increase in funding of more than three percent. The Neos do not want any increase at all; reportedly, the SPÖ is advocating for a smaller increase.