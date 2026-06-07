Despite the austerity budget
The ÖVP and SPÖ want to increase party funding
Everyone has to tighten their belts, but not the political parties? The ÖVP and SPÖ want to increase funding for themselves again in the next budget—funding that already amounts to a whopping 38 million euros this year. The NEOS are (still) standing in the way—the opposition is shaking its head.
Pensioners, civil servants, students, part-time workers, families—they will all feel the harsh cuts in the next biennial budget. Yet the two former major parties and current governing parties, the ÖVP and SPÖ, want more money for themselves again in the future. As part of the budget negotiations, both parties are advocating for an increase in party funding, which amounted to 38 million euros this year. Although the need for savings in the next budget is hardly any smaller, the slice of the pie for the parties is set to grow again. As the “Krone” learned from government circles, the chancellor’s party initially even demanded an increase in funding of more than three percent. The Neos do not want any increase at all; reportedly, the SPÖ is advocating for a smaller increase.
One percent as the current negotiating position
The current state of negotiations, two days before the budget speech by SPÖ Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer: The ÖVP wants to settle on a one-percent increase, or 380,000 euros. The SPÖ appears ready to accept this compromise—the NEOS remain (for now) firm. MP Sophie Wotschke would view an increase as sending a “completely wrong signal.” She believes politicians should not exempt themselves from necessary austerity measures.
Opposition shakes its head
Similar criticism is coming from the opposition. “While pensions are effectively being cut and family benefits are being slashed, this bunch of losers is fighting to line their own pockets even further,” criticizes FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz.
Unfortunately, this is symbolic of the injustice with which the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS make decisions.
Sigi Maurer
Greens warn of influence from major donors
Sigi Maurer, deputy leader of the Green Party, advocates suspending the increase, but adds: “The current federal government is the most expensive ever—yet it’s cutting costs for those who don’t have much. Unfortunately, this is symbolic of the injustice with which the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS make decisions. As far as party funding is concerned, the inflation adjustment should be suspended this year. That would be a sensible step. But we should also ensure that Austrian parties remain independent of any major donors who buy influence.”
Earlier, economic researchers also called for cuts to funding—noting that it is already three times higher here than in Germany, for example. Meanwhile, Chancellor Christian Stocker announced yesterday that the budget would not be a “crisis budget, but a budget in a crisis.” The political motto for this is to be “Economic Recovery, Justice, and Reforms.” The goal is to ensure stability where there is direct responsibility...
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