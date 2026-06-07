Schumann Presses Ahead: Uproar Following “Krone” Report

Chamber Warns of “Bureaucratic Monster”

Sharp criticism of the approach also came on Sunday from the Chamber of Commerce. Its Secretary General, Jochen Danninger, stated: “The EU Pay Transparency Directive threatens to become the next bureaucratic monster and thus harm Austria as a business location.” Therefore, it would have been “all the more important” to negotiate a sensible solution between employer and employee representatives, said the WKÖ Secretary General, who has “zero understanding” for Schumann’s approach. This approach disregards the concerns of the social partners and ignores the serious reservations of business owners.