Marterbauer’s Civil Service Cuts: A Shot in the Foot

Staff cuts particularly affect the finance sector

Now there is concern that planned staff cuts will undermine these efforts. The budget consolidation is to be supported by a significant reduction in public sector jobs. The government’s goal is to reduce administrative staff by six percent by the end of 2029. This corresponds to approximately 2,600 full-time equivalents. The finance sector, of all places, will be particularly affected because teachers, law enforcement, the judiciary, and defense are exempt from the staff cuts.