Drugs, Cars, Money
A year-long manhunt: Cocaine dealers now behind bars
For more than a year, Vienna narcotics investigators were hot on the heels of a suspected cocaine trio. At the end of May, the police finally struck: The suspects were caught red-handed just as they were about to complete a deal involving more than a kilo of cocaine.
The narcotics officers didn’t let up for months—and were finally rewarded. A look at the case shows just how extensive the investigation was: Since March 2025, several individuals known to the authorities had been under the investigators’ scrutiny. Numerous surveillance operations and undercover measures followed.
At the end of May, the officers’ patience finally paid off. Police officers from the “Central Surveillance” special unit observed the suspects again and witnessed a suspected cocaine deal. Shortly before midnight on May 28, one kilogram of cocaine was reportedly set to change hands for 28,000 euros on Rauchfangkehrergasse in Vienna’s Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus district.
However, the investigators did not intervene immediately. They waited for the deal to be completed and only then made their move. “Immediately after the handover, the responding officers arrested a 31-year-old Turkish national,” reported police spokeswoman Irina Steirer.
Two suspected accomplices—a 30-year-old and a 32-year-old, both Austrian citizens—were also arrested. Subsequently, investigators conducted several house searches.
Major haul during raid
During the operation, officers seized approximately 33 grams of cocaine, 5.9 grams each of cannabis resin and cannabis herb, approximately 10,000 euros in cash, a Category B handgun, and two high-end cars.
According to police, the three suspects did not confess. On the orders of the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, they were remanded in custody.
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