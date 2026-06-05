Friendly Match Highlight! Vienna Takes on English Club

New Head Coach at the Hohe Warte

This traditional rivalry marks the official start of the season for Vienna. The Döbling-based team’s official training camp begins on June 15. At the end of May, the Blue-Yellows introducedPatrick Enengl as their new head coach. The 32-year-old has coached second-division rival Amstetten for the past nearly three years. With the Lower Austrians, he finished the season in sixth place—one spot ahead of his new employer. “Our clear goal is to thrill the spectators with an active, intense, and goal-oriented style of play and, together with our fans, create a real sense of euphoria at the Hohe Warte,” Enengl emphasized upon taking the helm.