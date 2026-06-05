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A clash steeped in history

Friendly Match Highlight! Vienna Takes on English Club

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05.06.2026 15:00
A very special treat awaits soccer fans on July 11 at the Hohe Warte in Vienna-Döbling.
A very special treat awaits soccer fans on July 11 at the Hohe Warte in Vienna-Döbling.(Bild: GEPA)
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A soccer treat in Vienna: On July 11 (6:30 p.m.), second-division side Vienna will face off against London’s Queens Park Rangers at the Hohe Warte! Tickets are already available. 

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“A clash steeped in history. An evening for soccer romantics. A reunion of two traditional clubs that first faced off nearly a century ago,” says First Vienna FC, Austria’s oldest soccer club, on its website, expressing excitement about the high-profile friendly opponent.

Flashback: On January 30, 1933, Austria’s oldest soccer club visited Queens Park Rangers in London as part of its legendary tour of England and caused a sensation with a sensational 3-0 victory.

A rendezvous with history: First Vienna FC will host Queens Park Rangers at the Hohe Warte on ...
A rendezvous with history: First Vienna FC will host Queens Park Rangers at the Hohe Warte on July 11.(Bild: Vienna)

Reunion after 93 years
93 years later, the club is set to reunite with the London-based team, which was founded as early as 1882 and currently plays in the second division. 

First Vienna FC – Queens Park Rangers

Date: Saturday , July 11, 2026

Time: 6 :30 p.m.

Venue: Naturarena Hohe Warte in Vienna-Döbling

Tickets. www.1894.at/tickets

British Co-Founders
The history of the Viennese is also inextricably linked to British soccer: British gardeners working for Baron Nathaniel Mayer von Rothschild once organized Austria’s first soccer match on one of the baron’s meadows. Four Britons took on four Austrians, laying the foundation for a unique history. This led to the founding on August 22, 1894, of Austria’s oldest soccer club: the First Vienna Football Club 1894.

The club’s logo, which is still in use today, also bears a British influence: William Beale (a founding member) designed the famous emblem featuring the triskelion, inspired by his homeland, the Isle of Man.

New Head Coach at the Hohe Warte
This traditional rivalry marks the official start of the season for Vienna. The Döbling-based team’s official training camp begins on June 15. At the end of May, the Blue-Yellows introducedPatrick Enengl as their new head coach. The 32-year-old has coached second-division rival Amstetten for the past nearly three years. With the Lower Austrians, he finished the season in sixth place—one spot ahead of his new employer. “Our clear goal is to thrill the spectators with an active, intense, and goal-oriented style of play and, together with our fans, create a real sense of euphoria at the Hohe Warte,” Enengl emphasized upon taking the helm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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