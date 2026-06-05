Praterkönig dies in plane crash in Croatia

Another aspect is concerning investigators: According to reports in Croatian media, the pilot did not announce his planned landing at the Medulin sports airfield. However, Klaus Hohenauer of the Tyrolean Aviation Authority told the “Krone” that the pilot was considered extremely level-headed and conscientious. Furthermore, he had properly filed flight plans for both the outbound flight to Croatia and the return flight scheduled shortly thereafter. The exact sequence of events and any possible misunderstandings regarding the flight’s registration are now to be clarified by the authorities.