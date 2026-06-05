Accident Leaves 4 Dead
Praterkönig dies in plane crash in Croatia
Walter Pondorfer provided thrills worldwide with his free-fall towers. Now the life of the East Tyrolean entrepreneur has ended in tragedy: The “Funtime” CEO was killed along with three other Austrians in a plane crash in Croatia. The cause remains a mystery.
The crash of a small plane near the Croatian resort town of Medulin is revealing more and more tragic details. Among the four victims is East Tyrolean entrepreneur Walter Pondorfer—as his company confirmed to the “Krone.” The 65-year-old was considered one of Austria’s best-known amusement park pioneers and made a name for himself internationally with his company Funtime.
Pondorfer founded the company in the early 1990s and developed spectacular rides for amusement parks around the globe. The manufacturer’s giant free-fall towers are particularly well-known. The “Freefall Tower” in Vienna’s Prater, which stands over 100 meters tall, was also built by Funtime. The company’s attractions are located in the U.S., the U.K., Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, among other places.
The Beech G36 Bonanza had taken off from Austria on Thursday and crashed near Medulin Airport shortly before reaching its destination. All four occupants were killed. Croatian authorities have since confirmed that the victims were Austrian citizens aged 40, 48, 58, and 65. According to investigators, two of the four victims held pilot’s licenses.
Final seconds of flight remain a mystery
The final seconds of the flight are particularly puzzling. Eyewitnesses report that the plane was initially flying completely normally at an altitude of about 300 meters. Then it suddenly began spiraling without visibly losing speed. After about one and a half turns, the plane struck the ground at a steep angle. Neither a fire nor an explosion was observed.
Another aspect is concerning investigators: According to reports in Croatian media, the pilot did not announce his planned landing at the Medulin sports airfield. However, Klaus Hohenauer of the Tyrolean Aviation Authority told the “Krone” that the pilot was considered extremely level-headed and conscientious. Furthermore, he had properly filed flight plans for both the outbound flight to Croatia and the return flight scheduled shortly thereafter. The exact sequence of events and any possible misunderstandings regarding the flight’s registration are now to be clarified by the authorities.
Multi-million-dollar lawsuit following fatal accident
Pondorfer’s company is also currently involved in a high-profile legal dispute in the U.S. In March 2022, Tyre Sampson, then 14 years old, lost his life at ICON Park in Orlando. The teenager fell from a free-fall tower more than 120 meters high after his safety bar failed to secure him properly during the ride. Investigations later revealed that the seat had been modified, giving larger passengers more room than originally intended.
A jury later awarded the teenager’s parents $310 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed against several parties, including Funtime as the manufacturer of the tower. The family believes that additional safety devices or warning systems could have prevented the teenager’s death. Funtime rejects the allegations. The company emphasizes that the ride was properly designed, tested, and delivered. According to the manufacturer, subsequent modifications and the on-site operation of the attraction were responsible for the accident. The case is considered one of the most sensational amusement park lawsuits in recent years in the U.S.
While the cause of the plane crash in Croatia is still under investigation, East Tyrol mourns an entrepreneur who, like no other, stood for thrills at lofty heights—and who was now himself torn to his death during a flight.
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