Transplant!
Crown Princess Mette-Marit to Receive New Lungs
Shocking news from Norway! The Norwegian Royal Family has confirmed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant due to her life-threatening chronic lung disease.
The decision was made following extensive medical examinations and marks a dramatic deterioration in her health.
According to the Royal House, the medical team has been preparing for a possible transplant for months. Even before Christmas, her personal physician, Åre Martin Holm, a senior physician in the pulmonary department at Rikshospitalet in Oslo, had publicly stated that the Crown Princess’s pulmonary fibrosis had significantly worsened.
“The disease is currently so severe that we are preparing for how we will deal with further deterioration,” Holm said at the time in an interview with the Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The disease causes the lung tissue to harden, leading to respiratory failure. Mette-Marit was last seen in public only with a respirator and breathing tube.
Medical criteria are decisive
Experts emphasize that only medical criteria are decisive in the allocation of donor lungs. Patients who are particularly seriously ill, with a life expectancy of only one to two years, are given priority in organ allocation. Prerequisites include a stable general condition for surgery, no severe comorbidities, and being a non-smoker.
Waiting for a suitable donor lung
According to Norwegian media reports citing the Norwegian Organ Donation Foundation, there are currently only eight people in Norway on the waiting list for a new lung. Being placed on the list means that a specialized transplant team has thoroughly examined the Crown Princess and has generally classified her as a suitable candidate for a transplant.
Both Crown Prince Haakon and King Harald have confirmed on several occasions in recent months that the popular Crown Princess’s health has deteriorated. The news of her placement on the transplant list underscores the seriousness of her condition.
It is currently unclear when a suitable donor lung will become available. However, the fact that things could now move very quickly is evident from the hasty return of Mette-Marit’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, from Australia: the heir to the throne has cut short her studies there. Crown Prince Haakon also returned early from an official trip to Japan on Thursday to be with his wife.
The news has sparked widespread concern, not only in Norway. Many people have been following Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health for years with great concern and are now hoping for a successful treatment.
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