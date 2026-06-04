After two years
Rescued “tortured dog” finds a loving home
It’s hard to imagine what “Vito” had to go through. Along with several dozen other dogs, he was rescued from a torture cellar in Ansfelden in 2023 and brought to the animal shelter. There, he recovered and has now finally found a loving home. Other four-legged friends are still waiting.
When “Vito” arrived at the Vösendorf animal shelter in September 2023, he had a long road ahead of him. The then-eight-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier was one of dozens of dogs believed to have been abused for dogfighting—one of the most shocking cases of animal cruelty in Austria in recent years.
Affectionate Nature
Despite this history, “Vito” won the hearts of the animal caretakers in a flash with his friendly nature and affectionate disposition. Step by step, he learned everything that should actually come naturally to dogs: walks on a leash, car rides, new environments, and lots of different people. Even during vet visits, the big snout stayed relaxed and sought out pets.
“Vito’s” future family finally met him in the summer of 2025 at the animal shelter in Vösendorf. Numerous visits, walks together, and initial trial days followed. By New Year’s Eve at the latest, the decision had been made: “Vito” was to stay. A few months later, the now eleven-year-old doggy grandpa was finally allowed to move into his new home.
A happy ending for “Luise”?
A story with a happy ending. But a total of 44 dogs were rescued from the torture cellar in Ansfelden at that time. Unfortunately, not all of them survived the torment they had endured. One of them, however, is “Luise.” The shy female dog is still waiting for her forever home.
Information about so-called long-term residentshere.
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