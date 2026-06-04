Hours of rail chaos: Now the criticism is pouring in

According to Kögl, even the few security personnel on site didn’t know what was going on. The politician therefore notified the police, who, according to him, were able to restore order, and eventually reached the ÖBB as well. But the situation remained chaotic: the announced replacement buses did not arrive, and information remained scarce. It wasn’t until around 1 a.m. that the first overcrowded train departed for Tullnerbach, and shortly before 2 a.m., another headed west.