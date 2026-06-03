Secured a seat on the UN Security Council
Security Council: Austria beats out Germany
Austria has secured a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027/28. In a close vote, the Austrian delegation led by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) prevailed over Germany ...
In the secret ballot held Wednesday at the UN General Assembly, Austria received 131 votes, three fewer than the overwhelming favorite, Portugal. Germany came up empty-handed in the three-way race for two Western seats, receiving only 104 votes. A two-thirds majority of 127 out of 190 votes was required for the election.
Meinl-Reisinger, along with her counterparts Johann Wadephul (Germany) and Paulo Rangel (Portugal), attended the session in person, which was chaired by former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in her capacity as President of the UN General Assembly.
Huge Cheers After the Announcement
After the result was announced, loud cheers erupted among the Austrian delegation, as shown in footage from the UN Web TV livestream. “The efforts and numerous international contacts of recent years have paid off: Austria is back at the table where decisions on peace, security, and stability are made,” Meinl-Reisinger is quoted as saying in a press release from the federal government.
NEOS Secretary-General and Security Spokesperson Douglas Hoyos also reacted with great delight to Austria’s successful election to the UN Security Council. “We have thus regained a seat at the table where key decisions on peace, security, and stability are made. This is a huge success for Austria and a strong sign of international trust.”
Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) stated in a video message: “In a world of increasing conflict and polarization, Austria will contribute to peace and security in the world.”
Austria will use its seat to further advance the reform of the UN Security Council and bring its priorities to the table. The protection of civilians, the strengthening of peacekeeping missions, the defense of the international legal order, and addressing threats posed by new technologies—such as those related to AI and disinformation—will be key priorities.
The UN’s most powerful body
Austria applied for the fourth time for the prestigious seat on the Security Council, which has five permanent and ten non-permanent members. It is the most powerful body of the United Nations.
The body consists of 15 members. The United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom hold permanent seats and can block Council decisions with their veto. Half of the ten non-permanent members of the body are replaced every two years.
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