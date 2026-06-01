Prank
The ORF might even be able to cut back on TV channels
On Monday afternoon, a selection committee consisting of ten foundation board members and a notary drew up a shortlist of 13 names from over 70 applicants for the position of ORF Director General. All candidates who did not meet the formal criteria, as well as joke applicants such as a Mr. “Pimmelmann,” were eliminated. A round of cuts is also on the agenda for the programming department...
77 applications were received, 75 of them on time. The selection committee reviewed the applications and determined who met the criteria—13 candidates have now advanced to the next round in the race for the ORF top job. The selection committee will now present this list to the entire 35-member board of trustees. Each member of the Foundation Board may then nominate one or more candidates for the hearing on June 8.
No names were mentioned in the press release issued Monday afternoon following the meeting, but the favorites for the top job at ORF are— as reported —APA CEO Clemens Pig, former ProSiebenSat.1Puls4 Managing Director Markus Breitenecker, ORF magazine editor-in-chief Lisa Totzauer, former HBO Max manager Johannes Larcher, and ORF III co-managing director Kathrin Zierhut-Kunz.
One of the candidates with no chance of winning, ORF journalist Sonja Sagmeister, is up in arms about the procedure requiring that the remaining candidates be nominated by the Foundation Board: “The appointment process is based on political and personal recommendations. Independent candidates have no chance of being allowed to appear at the hearing.”
ORF staff initiative submits protest note
Protests are also coming from the ORF staff initiative #mituns. The 35 members of the Foundation Board received an “aid package” from them containing the most important passages from the ORF Act that are crucial for an independent election of ORF directors. It also includes a pen in a “politically neutral color” and a “flash of inspiration” tea, among other items.
Next round of cuts on the horizon
As soon as the new ORF chief is appointed, the next round of cuts is on the horizon. It is expected that, in addition to the current austerity package, another one amounting to 80 to 90 million euros per year will be implemented. According to reports, both managing directors of ORF III (whose combined salaries total 607,000 euros per year) are set to lose their posts, as is a suspended ORF Enterprise chief; the Radio Symphony Orchestra is once again on the chopping block, and the niche channel ORF Sport+ is also at risk.
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