The ORF might even be able to cut back on TV channels

Next round of cuts on the horizon

As soon as the new ORF chief is appointed, the next round of cuts is on the horizon. It is expected that, in addition to the current austerity package, another one amounting to 80 to 90 million euros per year will be implemented. According to reports, both managing directors of ORF III (whose combined salaries total 607,000 euros per year) are set to lose their posts, as is a suspended ORF Enterprise chief; the Radio Symphony Orchestra is once again on the chopping block, and the niche channel ORF Sport+ is also at risk.