"The ink is dry"
By Title: Wacker Makes Coaching Decision!
Now this question has finally been settled! In an interview with “Krone,” Sebastian Siller reveals that he has just signed a two-year contract with FC Wacker Innsbruck and will thus remain with the historic club. He also shares numerous personal insights—see the video for more.
“Krone”: Promotion, championship, cup victory—it’s all just a few days behind us. Have you had time to process all these successes yet?
Sebastian Siller: Yes. They were coming into focus in a way, so we were able to prepare for them. Nevertheless, the past two days off did me good to let it all sink in and process it.
What are your earliest memories of FC Wacker?
The final against Austria Vienna at the old Tivoli Stadium was a defining moment. Back then, I cut a piece of the net from the south goal with my dad. After that, I was a drummer with the “Young Crazy Heads” and then had the privilege of helping the club as a player. And now to be able to accompany FC Wacker Innsbruck on its journey back—that’s all very special, of course.
What is it that makes Wacker so fascinating to you?
The tradition with a successful history and the incredible number of personalities who have played here. And it’s the club itself, the city, the state—we’ve been richly blessed and can be proud of that. It’s the same with the club. We should also share that with the outside world.
You’ve been Wacker’s coach since April 2023. Are you aware that, along with Ernst Happel, you’re one of the longest-serving Wacker coaches?
Phew, that’s a bit of a stretch. ErnstHappeland the others are in a whole different league than I am, but I’m happy to have beenin this role forso long. That’s not common in this business.
What is your recipe for success?
The entire club, along with our partner from LA, has managed to bring a certain continuity that has consistently propelled us upward. I think I’ve done a decent job of supporting that with my coaching staff. We’re striving for more and staying hungry.
You have the club on your mind 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. That’s what many people underestimate the most.
Sebastian Siller, Trainer des FC Wacker Innsbruck
Now for the question on everyone’s mind: Will Sebastian Siller remain head coach of FC Wacker Innsbruck in the second division?
Yes, he will. We’ve agreed on a two-year contract; I’ve just signed it—the ink is dry. And I’m looking forward to a positive collaboration.
And what will your coaching staff look like in the future?
Patrick Hasenhüttl will be joining us; that’s an open secret. There may still be one or two changes, but the club will comment on that if it actually happens.
The face of the team will likely change as well?
Planning is underway behind the scenes. I’ll only be getting involved in the details from now on. I’ve deliberately tried to prioritize success above all else in recent weeks.
This is your very first coaching job. Did you ever aspire to a career as a coach?
No, that wasn’t my ambition for a long time (laughs). In 2023, I took the plunge, and now I’m sitting here realizing that the club is returning to professional soccer.
How have the ups and downs of the past three years or so affected Sebastian Siller as a person?
If I’d known beforehand what being a coach entails, I probably wouldn’t have ended my playing career until I was 55 (laughs). It’s demanding, but it fulfills me—I’m happy. I find my balance at home in the Alpbachtal, surrounded by the mountains and nature. I make time for this, but my mind is still constantly on club matters. It’s impossible to completely switch off. That’s exhausting and is the most underestimated aspect of it all.
Is this a case of learning by doing, or is there support available?
We talk about it within the coaching staff or within the club itself. But I also have two coaches, Klaus Schmidt and Alexander Hauser, whom I can call at any time. I always reach out to them because I believe it’s important to learn from their expertise. I’m grateful for their openness and advice.
Where do you see your journey taking you in the future?
My dream is to be able to lead FC Wacker up another division. On a personal level, I hope that my family continues to do well.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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