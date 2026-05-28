“Take a detour around Tyrol”
Total closure of the Brenner Pass: What travelers need to know
The announced demonstration and closure of the Brenner Highway (A13) this coming Saturday is causing great uncertainty for many. The state of Tyrol advises avoiding the region entirely on this day—massive traffic gridlock is considered likely. The “Krone” has summarized the most important information for locals and travelers.
Traffic chaos this coming Saturday is already considered a near certainty. The closure of the Brenner Corridor (A13) in the Wipptal is expected to virtually paralyze traffic there for several hours— the “Krone” reported in detail.
For transit traffic traveling from Germany toward Italy or vice versa, the rule for this day is: Avoid Tyrol as much as possible! “The Brenner Corridor will be completely closed to through traffic on May 30. There are no local detour options,” explained Kathrin Eberle, District Administrator of the Innsbruck-Land district, in advance.
Eight-hour total traffic closure
The A13 will be closed to all traffic in both directions between the Schönberg toll plaza and the Brenner Pass from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Trucks will no longer be able to pass starting at 9 a.m. According to Eberle, “increased traffic volume” and consequently disruptions are also to be expected in the hours and days before and after the closure.
To ensure traffic flow and supply routes, the B182 Brennerstraße and the L38 Ellbögener Straße in the surrounding area will also be closed to through traffic or subject to traffic control on the demonstration day. The B183 Stubaitalstraße will also be open only to destination and origin traffic on this day.
Key points at a glance
- Closure of the Brenner Corridor this coming Saturday (May 30) due to a demonstration
- The rally will last about three and a half hours in total; the mayor and residents will have their say
- The A13 Brenner Highway will be closed in both directions between the Schönberg toll plaza and the Brenner Pass from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – for trucks starting at 9 a.m.
- No (!) local detour options: The surrounding road network is also closed
- Security plan in place: emergency services and medical care will remain operational
The State of Tyrol, the police, and ASFINAG sought to reassure the public in advance and emphasized the comprehensive preparations for the day of the event. “The closures and driving bans will be enforced. Anyone traveling on May 30 should plan for significantly more time,” said Enrico Leitgeb, head of the State Police Traffic Department. The authorities also pointed out that delays are possible even outside the closure times.
Anyone traveling on May 30 should plan for significantly more travel time.
Enrico Leitgeb, Leiter der Landesverkehrsabteilung der Polizei
It is also emphasized that, despite the extensive road closures, there will be no disruption to medical care in the Wipptal. The operational readiness of the police, fire department, and emergency medical services will remain fully intact. To this end, the State of Tyrol, the police, and ASFINAG have developed appropriate safety and service plans. On the day of the event itself, additional emergency vehicles and secured corridors are planned.
Numerous requirements for the organizer
The authorities have imposed several requirements on the organizer. Among other things, 100 security personnel must be provided, an emergency corridor must be established, and an ambulance service and restroom facilities must be organized. Bicycles, scooters, and similar modes of transportation are prohibited for safety reasons.
General information, frequently asked questions, and guidance for travelers passing through, those arriving and departing, residents, and people in Tyrol are continuously updated at www.tirol.gv.at/brennersperre.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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