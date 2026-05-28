Total closure of the Brenner Pass: What travelers need to know

Numerous requirements for the organizer

The authorities have imposed several requirements on the organizer. Among other things, 100 security personnel must be provided, an emergency corridor must be established, and an ambulance service and restroom facilities must be organized. Bicycles, scooters, and similar modes of transportation are prohibited for safety reasons.

General information, frequently asked questions, and guidance for travelers passing through, those arriving and departing, residents, and people in Tyrol are continuously updated at www.tirol.gv.at/brennersperre.