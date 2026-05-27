Hirscher is already planning his next skiing coup

Hirscher’s first sponsored athlete was also British

Another factor in favor of Luca and Zak’s move is that the British Ski Federation cannot provide the brothers with sufficient support, leaving them reliant on a strong sponsor. Additionally, the British market would be of interest to Van Deer. In fact, Hirscher’s very first sponsored skier was British: Charlie Raposo was presented by Van Deer in April 2022, even before Henrik Kristoffersen. In May 2024, however, the now 30-year-old was forced to end his career after tearing his ACL. He remained in the ski circuit, though—as manager of Ski-Brasilo’s Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.