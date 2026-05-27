A double victory is on the horizon
Hirscher is already planning his next skiing coup
With Henrik Kristoffersen, Marcel Hirscher’s ski team Van Deer has indeed lost a star athlete. However, they have already brought several new athletes into the team, including American Paula Moltzan and Norwegian youngsters Hans Grahl-Madsen and Eirik Hystad Solberg. Now the next coup is on the horizon.
Zak, Freddy, and Luca—the British Andersson-Smith brothers are considered huge talents in the ski world. While 21-year-old Luca has so far made a name for himself with a bronze medal in slalom at the 2025 Junior World Championships in Tarvisio and made his World Cup debut in November 2025 in the slalom in Levi, his brother Zak, two years his junior, shone at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games in South Korea. There, he won gold in the slalom and combined events, as well as silver in the giant slalom.
Highly decorated at a young age
In March 2026, Zak made his World Cup debut in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora. His twin brother Freddy won gold in the giant slalom at the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival in Georgia, silver in the slalom at the 2026 Junior World Championships in Norway, and claimed his first European Cup giant slalom victory in France in December 2025. He made his World Cup debut as early as October 2025 in Sölden.
A move could be imminent
The sons of former British Olympian Emma Carrick-Anderson have already achieved successes at a young age that others dream of throughout their entire careers. So it’s no wonder that Marcel Hirscher’s ski brand, Van Deer, has now put out feelers for at least two of the three young Brits.
According to “Krone” reports, both Luca and Zak are reportedly on the verge of signing with the Salzburg-based ski manufacturer. The fact is that the duo has already announced on Instagram that they are parting ways with their long-time equipment supplier, Dynastar. Freddy, on the other hand, is said to be staying loyal to the Rossignol subsidiary.
Hirscher’s first sponsored athlete was also British
Another factor in favor of Luca and Zak’s move is that the British Ski Federation cannot provide the brothers with sufficient support, leaving them reliant on a strong sponsor. Additionally, the British market would be of interest to Van Deer. In fact, Hirscher’s very first sponsored skier was British: Charlie Raposo was presented by Van Deer in April 2022, even before Henrik Kristoffersen. In May 2024, however, the now 30-year-old was forced to end his career after tearing his ACL. He remained in the ski circuit, though—as manager of Ski-Brasilo’s Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.
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