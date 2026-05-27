No remorse: “I would kill even more people”

After about an hour and a half, the closing arguments by the legal representatives were concluded—after which the defendant was questioned in detail for the first time. The 24-year-old sits behind bulletproof glass, guarded by four heavily armed officers. White shirt, black pants, impassive gaze: During the opening of the trial in Klagenfurt, he does not flinch.

Statements cause astonishment

“I’ve already said everything,” the Kurd initially stated tersely. But he eventually did address the court’s questions—and his statements left everyone stunned. The defendant claims he still feels committed to the terrorist organization Islamic State. Remorse? None whatsoever. He regrets nothing and would do it all exactly the same way again. What’s more: He would even “kill even more people—the goal was at least ten.” Men between the ages of 14 and 45—just “as IS dictates.”