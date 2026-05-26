Sebastian Ofner Eliminated in the First Round

Sebastian Ofner had actually braced himself for a long wait. The first match of the day on Court 7 between Anastasia Potapova’s boyfriend Tallon Griekspoor and Matteo Arnaldi dragged on for about four hours. Since two women’s matches were also scheduled before the Styrian’s, he could already expect to be called up around 8 p.m. But then the Kalinina–Parry match was moved to Center Court, where the schedule had been moving quickly, and Ofner was able to start against Luciano Darderi at 6 p.m.