Serious allegations
Emissions scandal: KTM accused of tampering with motorcycles
An investigative network comprising several Austrian and international media outlets claims to have uncovered an emissions scandal at KTM. The Innviertel-based motorcycle manufacturer is alleged to have systematically de-restricted its enduro bikes—causing pollutant emissions and noise levels to exceed legal limits.
The allegations against the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer, which was recently saved from bankruptcy, are serious. A year-long investigation by Climate Whistleblowers (CW) and a consortium of European media outlets—including ORF and “Der Standard”—allegedly shows that “KTM enables the systematic de-restriction of an entire range of its motorcycles even before they reach customers,” according to media reports.
Whistleblower as source
This would increase environmental impact and noise pollution, according to the allegation, which is reminiscent of the diesel scandal in the automotive industry. KTM’s enduro models are reportedly affected. The whole affair is said to have been uncovered by a whistleblower who wishes to remain anonymous but claims to have worked in the motorcycle industry for 20 years. He would like to see more innovation in the enduro sector, according to Climate Whistleblowers.
“I would like to see innovations on the market. Innovations would be motorcycles with less air and noise pollution. I think that’s possible—but not if we focus on cheating the system,” the man is quoted as saying.
KTM disputes the claims
KTM, which is owned by the publicly traded company Bajaj Mobility AG, rejected the allegations and stated that all enduro models are sold in road-legal condition. Any subsequent modifications for competitive purposes are carried out exclusively by dealers at the customer’s request.
And this is how the whole thing is said to have worked: According to the report, officially, one purchases a motorcycle that no one wants to ride as is. The dealer offers to modify it, and the manufacturer KTM supplies the conversion kit right along with it. On paper, it is a restricted machine, but in reality, it has full power. Registering it this way is illegal, yet it is done nonetheless.
By the way: On approved race and training tracks, enduro bikes may be ridden unrestricted in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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