Kouame is the youngest match winner in Paris since 1991!

Afterward, Kouame—who had spoken of the tournament as a “privilege” before it began—seemed even more liberated. Much to the delight of coach Richard Gasquet, who had been the last younger Frenchman in the main draw in Paris, he played brilliantly and dominated the second and third sets against the veteran. After 2 hours and 38 minutes, Kouame became the youngest player to win a match since Bernard Tomic at the 2009 Australian Open. At the French Open, he is even the youngest since Dinu Pescariu in 1991.