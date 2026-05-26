Dilapidated suspension bridge
Austrians Plunge to Their Deaths: Criticism in Indonesia
On Sunday, two tourists from Austria fell to their deaths from a dilapidated suspension bridge in Indonesia. There is now sharp criticism in Indonesia, and authorities have launched an investigation into the condition of the structure. According to media reports, the bridge’s load-bearing wooden beams were rotten and safety nets were about 90 percent destroyed.
There had been neither regular inspections nor warning signs. The bridge had been in a disastrous condition for some time, criticized Sebastian Pandang, head of the regional association of Indonesian travel agencies. “We hope that such an incident does not happen again.” The waterfall near the tourist town of Labuan Bajo remains closed for the time being.
Police Urge ‘Moral Standards’
Meanwhile, police have warned against sharing inappropriate photos or videos of the victims on social media. Anyone who violates personal rights or “moral standards” by doing so will face criminal consequences, said local police chief Christian Kadang.
Couple Plunged 20 Meters to Their Deaths
As reported, the couple, aged 55 and 57, fell about 20 meters onto rocks on Sunday after planks of the wooden bridge beneath them collapsed. The two tourists from the Vienna area died at the scene of the accident. Shortly before the accident, they had wanted to take video footage on the bridge.
The collapsed bridge is located on the Indonesian island of Flores. The waterfall is a popular tourist destination. People can jump off the rocks and swim in the turquoise waters of the gorge. In the world’s largest archipelago, accidents at tourist attractions occur time and again.
Infrastructure in remote areas is often built using local materials and maintained only irregularly, if at all. However, as a popular travel destination, Indonesia cannot afford to be so neglected, local media reported.
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