Dornauer’s Fiancée Runs for ORF Top Job

Schütz, who has served, among other roles, as deputy chief of staff to ÖVP Finance Minister Hartwig Löger and as a member of the ÖVP’s government negotiation team for justice, described her candidacy as “expressly independent”: “I am not a candidate of the federal government or the coalition; I am not a candidate of circles of friends or individual committees. I am the candidate of the viewers and the license fee payers,” she clarifies. Schütz currently serves as publisher of eXXpress.at; she has also been its editor-in-chief since January 2024.