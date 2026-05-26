U.S. strikes ships and missile sites in Iran

Trump Announces Destruction of Iranian Uranium

Meanwhile, Trump announced that enriched Iranian uranium is to be destroyed. This is to take place in the United States or at another location. Either it will be handed over to the U.S. “immediately” to be transported to the United States and destroyed there, or it will be destroyed on-site or elsewhere in cooperation and coordination with Iran, the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform. The process should be monitored by nuclear energy experts, Trump said. In doing so, he referred to the “Atomic Energy Commission.” It was initially unclear whether he was referring to a U.S. agency or possibly the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna.