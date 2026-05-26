Trump is at it again
U.S. strikes ships and missile sites in Iran
Overnight on Tuesday, the U.S. carried out large-scale airstrikes against Iran. The focus was particularly on the area around the Strait of Hormuz. However, missile sites are also reported to have been hit. This latest escalation is likely to once again derail efforts to negotiate a lasting ceasefire. Stock markets have already reacted.
According to its own statement, the US primarily targeted missile sites in Iran during the latest offensive. Additionally, Iranian ships that were attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz were attacked, explained CENTCOM, the US Central Command responsible for the Gulf region.
U.S.: “Currently exercising restraint”
At the same time, CENTCOM emphasized that, in light of the current ceasefire in the Iran conflict, U.S. forces are currently “exercising restraint.” The airstrikes were “self-defense measures,” said CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins.
This video is said to show a struck Iranian warship. The information cannot be independently verified.
Iranian media reported that several people were killed following a U.S. attack near Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military initially provided no information on possible casualties and gave no further details regarding the attacks on Iranian targets.
Although the ceasefire in the Iran war is largely holding, there have already been several mutual attacks around the Strait of Hormuz. In early May, for example, Iran attacked U.S. military ships in the strait with missiles and speedboats, while the U.S. struck targets on the Iranian mainland.
Oil prices are already rising
However, following optimistic statements, U.S. President Donald Trump dampened hopes for a swift agreement with Iran again on Sunday: On his online platform Truth Social, he ruled out a “hasty” deal. Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors’ optimism regarding an imminent peace agreement was dampened by the recent U.S. airstrikes.
Rubio still believes an agreement is possible
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to believe an agreement with Tehran to end the war is possible, despite his country’s recent attacks on Iran. During a visit to India on Tuesday, Rubio referred to the negotiations scheduled to take place in Qatar later that day. “We’ll see if there is any progress.”
Speaking to journalists about a possible agreement with Tehran and the planned negotiations in Qatar, Rubio said: “There is a lot of back-and-forth regarding certain wording (...), so it will probably take a few more days.” U.S. President Donald Trump has “expressed a desire to reach an agreement,” Rubio added in Jaipur. “He will either strike a good deal—or none at all.”
At the same time, Rubio again called on Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz: “It will be open in the end—one way or another.” Iran’s actions in the strait, which is vital to the global economy, are “unlawful and illegal—it is untenable and unacceptable to the world.”
Trump Announces Destruction of Iranian Uranium
Meanwhile, Trump announced that enriched Iranian uranium is to be destroyed. This is to take place in the United States or at another location. Either it will be handed over to the U.S. “immediately” to be transported to the United States and destroyed there, or it will be destroyed on-site or elsewhere in cooperation and coordination with Iran, the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform. The process should be monitored by nuclear energy experts, Trump said. In doing so, he referred to the “Atomic Energy Commission.” It was initially unclear whether he was referring to a U.S. agency or possibly the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna.
It also remained unclear whether Trump was reflecting the current status of negotiations surrounding a possible framework agreement to end the Iran conflict—that is, whether this is merely a demand the U.S. government has raised in the talks so far, or whether it could be a component of the deal that has already been agreed upon. The handling of approximately 400 kilograms of Tehran’s highly enriched uranium is a central point of contention in the negotiations. Over the weekend, Trump announced that a framework agreement had been “largely” negotiated.
Israel and the U.S. went to war against Iran together on February 28. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that during a phone call with Trump the previous evening, both had agreed “that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear threat.” This means that Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities must be dismantled and its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium removed from the country.
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