A Thrilling Relegation Showdown
29 years in the top flight—now Wolfsburg is relegated!
What a thrilling relegation thriller in Germany! After 29 years in the Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg must now head to the 2. Bundesliga, while SC Paderborn moves up to the top flight. Paderborn won the second leg 2-1 in extra time. The first leg had ended 0-0. It remains to be seen what the future holds for injured Austrian international Patrick Wimmer with the “Wolves” next season.
After 29 years in the Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg must be relegated to Germany’s second soccer division. The “Wolves” lost the second leg of the relegation playoff in Paderborn 1-2 after extra time. The first leg had ended 0-0. For Paderborn, which finished third in the second division this season, this marks their third promotion to the top flight following 2014 and 2019. Each of those stints lasted only one season. Laurin Curda scored the winning goal (100th minute) for SC Paderborn, who had a one-man advantage starting in the 14th minute.
Yellow-red card after 15 minutes
Wolfsburg had taken the lead after just two minutes with a goal by Dzenan Pejcinovic. But because Joakim Maehle received two yellow cards within four minutes in the opening quarter-hour, the momentum shifted again. With an extra player, Paderborn dominated at will but, apart from the equalizer by Filip Bilbija (38th minute), failed to score a second goal for a long time. Paderborn hit the woodwork twice.
For Wolfsburg, relegation is a debacle. Austrian national team player Patrick Wimmer once again missed the Wolfsburg squad due to a thigh injury, while goalkeeper Pavao Pervan sat on the bench. FC Schalke 04 and Elversberg had already secured promotion, while Heidenheim and St. Pauli were confirmed for relegation.
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