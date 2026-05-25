29 years in the top flight—now Wolfsburg is relegated!

After 29 years in the Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg must be relegated to Germany’s second soccer division. The “Wolves” lost the second leg of the relegation playoff in Paderborn 1-2 after extra time. The first leg had ended 0-0. For Paderborn, which finished third in the second division this season, this marks their third promotion to the top flight following 2014 and 2019. Each of those stints lasted only one season. Laurin Curda scored the winning goal (100th minute) for SC Paderborn, who had a one-man advantage starting in the 14th minute.