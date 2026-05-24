LIVE: Can anyone catch up to Kimi Antonelli?

Dry tires or rain tires?

On the track, the teams faced a tire gamble, as it was drizzling on Ile Notre-Dame before the start, but the track wasn’t actually wet. The Mercedes duo on the front row, as well as the two Ferraris and Red Bulls, opted for dry tires, while the McLaren duo on the second row took a risk with a set of intermediate tires. The eagerly anticipated start of the race was delayed by two warm-up laps, as the five lights on the starting grid failed to go out on the first attempt and Arvid Lindblad’s stalled Racing Bull had to be pushed away.