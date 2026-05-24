A Night of Horror in Kyiv
Zelenskyy: Putin fired a monster missile
Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Saturday night. More than 40 locations in the city were hit or damaged, and several people were killed. Particularly alarming: According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the feared “Oreshnik” hypersonic missile was also reportedly used—a weapon that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin himself had described as virtually impossible to intercept.
According to Ukrainian authorities, a total of four people died in the attacks, two of them directly in Kyiv. Dozens more were injured; in the capital alone, 30 people had to be taken to hospitals.
Dead and Injured After a Night of Horror
The attacks targeted residential buildings, offices, and schools. In one neighborhood, the facade of a five-story apartment building collapsed. Independence Square (Maidan) and the entrance area of a subway station were also damaged. Black smoke hung over parts of the city after sunrise, and the smell of burning hung in the air in many places.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described it as a “terrible night” on Telegram. Numerous residents sought shelter in subway stations and bomb shelters. People were temporarily trapped in a school and a shopping center because debris blocked the exits.
Reports of “Oreshnik” Use
Reports of the possible use of the Russian “Oreschnik” medium-range missile drew particular attention. The Ukrainian Air Force had already warned the night before of a possible deployment of the hypersonic weapon. Two Ukrainian media outlets later reported, citing an Air Force spokesperson, that such a missile had indeed struck the Kyiv region.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that Russia had fired a total of around 600 drones and 90 missiles. Among the weapons deployed was also a medium-range missile. However, the Air Force did not explicitly mention the name “Oreschnik.”
Zelenskyy had warned earlier
Zelenskyy had already warned on Friday of a possible attack with the missile. He cited information from Ukrainian intelligence agencies as well as intelligence from partner agencies in the U.S. and Europe. According to the president, there were signs of a large-scale combined attack on Ukrainian territory, possibly targeting Kyiv specifically.
The “Oreschnik” is considered a particularly dangerous weapon. According to Russian sources, it reaches more than ten times the speed of sound and can also be equipped with nuclear warheads. Russia has reportedly already used the missile against Ukraine on multiple occasions.
Poland Activates Air Force
According to reports, the latest threats from Moscow were linked to a Ukrainian drone attack on a student dormitory in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region. Russia subsequently announced retaliation. The Ukrainian military, however, stated that the target of the attack had been a Russian drone command unit.
Due to the massive attacks, neighboring Poland also activated its air force. However, there were no violations of Polish airspace.
Sharp Criticism from Canada
International criticism followed immediately. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney strongly condemned the Russian attacks on civilian targets. Russia must immediately cease the attacks and end the “illegal war of aggression,” Carney stated. At the same time, he emphasized that the attacks would not change the fact “that Russia will lose this war.”
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