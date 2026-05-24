Zelenskyy: Putin fired a monster missile

Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Saturday night. More than 40 locations in the city were hit or damaged, and several people were killed. Particularly alarming: According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the feared “Oreshnik” hypersonic missile was also reportedly used—a weapon that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin himself had described as virtually impossible to intercept.