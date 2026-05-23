“I’m proud of how the team is representing Austria”

You have been ÖEHV President since June 2020: Under your leadership, the national team made it to the World Championship for the first time in over 30 years. Prior to that, from an Austrian perspective, the World Championships were mostly marked by a tough fight to avoid relegation. What changes did you make on the association’s side that made such a leap possible?

When I took office, my main goals were to put the association on a solid financial footing, to further professionalize the sport of ice hockey in Austria, and to make it more visible to the general public. In other words, to give the games an event-like atmosphere with side events. With the “National Military Night” in Vienna, for example, we’ve already achieved quite a bit of success. The arenas are filling up more and more for exhibition games; in Zell am See we were even sold out, and in Vienna and Klagenfurt attendance was strong. We’ve also become more professional in merchandising, as well as in press and social media. Previously, our association had an advertising value of eight million euros; now we’re heading toward 13 million euros. So the federation is in a solid financial position, even though funding has been cut back further and further. But we’ve taken many positive steps. The dissolution of the foundation has also had a positive impact. On the sporting side, I’d also like to note that we’ve become more professional when it comes to training camps as well. Team manager Roger Bader has repeatedly emphasized how important a five-week World Cup preparation period is, during which we regularly face top nations—as was the case at the Deutschland Cup or during World Cup preparations with eight test matches. And success proves him right. We try to create the best possible conditions, but we are limited here by infrastructure and financial resources. Our goal is to invest even more in the national team, and we are working intensively on that.