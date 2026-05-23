“You used to be…”
Mbappe bids an emotional farewell to Alaba
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reacted with emotional words to David Alaba’s departure from Real Madrid. “My brother, it’s such a difficult moment to close this chapter with you,” said the Frenchman. While Mbappe is currently having a rough time with a large portion of the fans, Alaba will receive an emotional send-off from them tonight.
Real Madrid and David Alaba are parting ways—the Austrian international’s expiring contract will not be renewed, as the “Royals” officially announced yesterday. This marks the end of an emotional and highly successful era for both sides.
The Austrian’s departure from the Spanish capital has therefore also sparked many emotional reactions. Among them is superstar Kylian Mbappé, who addressed a few words to Alaba on Instagram. “My brother, it’s such a difficult moment to close this chapter with you. You’re a great player and an even better person,” said the Frenchman.
Rivals, teammates, and then friends
The 27-year-old reflected on his time with the Austrian national team captain. “You used to be a great rival, then you became one of my best teammates here, and now I can say that you’re a friend that soccer has given me.”
Mbappé himself has recently faced hostility from Real Madrid fans, who accused him of failing to identify with the club. A petition calling for the forward’s departure was even launched. Nevertheless, he intends to continue playing for Real Madrid. For Alaba, however, a new chapter begins this summer.
“I wish you all the best and will always support you in everything you do. Love you, my D.,” Mbappé concludes his message to Alaba. Where the 33-year-old will go after the World Cup is still up in the air. A move to Italy, the U.S., or Saudi Arabia is on the table.
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