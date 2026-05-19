Following Kristoffersen
Another high-profile addition to the “ski rebels”
Following Henrik Kristoffersen, 41-year-old Christof Innerhofer is now joining the HEAD team and will be racing down the slopes on new skis in the future.
“With the passion Christof Innerhofer has for this sport, he’s a perfect fit for our team,” emphasizes HEAD Racing Director Rainer Salzgeber. “I’m very happy that he chose HEAD. He’s an ideal addition as part of our commitment in Italy. Given his history, our shared goal is to reach the podium once again. Christof Innerhofer has felt at home with us from the start; he’s fully committed to the cause. We’ll try to test and implement his ideas and concepts with us.”
“It’s never too late for new goals, new motivation, and new dreams”
“I’m very excited to embark on this new journey together with HEAD. It’s never toolatefor new goals, new motivation, and newdreamsthat we want to realize together,” says Christof Innerhofer. “From the very first moment, I sensed trust, professionalism, and a strong shared commitment to quality. It is precisely this environment that motivates me enormously and gives me the feeling that I am in the right place. I look forward to the challenges ahead, to new shared successes, and to continuing to contribute my experience and passion with full energy.”
Innerhofer won the world championship title in the Super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in 2011, and at those World Championships he also secured silver in the combined and bronze in the downhill. The veteran athlete won silver in the downhill and bronze in the combined at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. Christof Innerhofer has celebrated six World Cup victories to date—four in the downhill, one in the Super-G, and one in the combined.
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