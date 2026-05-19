Another high-profile addition to the “ski rebels”

“It’s never too late for new goals, new motivation, and new dreams”

“I’m very excited to embark on this new journey together with HEAD. It’s never toolatefor new goals, new motivation, and newdreamsthat we want to realize together,” says Christof Innerhofer. “From the very first moment, I sensed trust, professionalism, and a strong shared commitment to quality. It is precisely this environment that motivates me enormously and gives me the feeling that I am in the right place. I look forward to the challenges ahead, to new shared successes, and to continuing to contribute my experience and passion with full energy.”