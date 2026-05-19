Ordered for a “Robbers” sex game, now behind bars

Didn’t “just” take the PS5

The third person to enter the picture is the client of attorney Sascha Flatz. “My client received a call and was told that there was a ‘crazy guy’ out there who wanted to be robbed. And if he wanted to join in.” He then took on the role of the “robber” in the sex game. Masked, he entered the apartment, gave the woman a knife, which she then held to the temple of the bound victim. Then the hired robbers not only took the PS5—they also took the computer, a cell phone, medication, syringes, and the wallet, leaving their victim tied up in the apartment with a broken nose and a laceration. In October, the trio was handcuffed for this.