“We should milk him”
Ordered for a “Robbers” sex game, now behind bars
A highly unusual trial marking the reopening of the large jury courtroom in Vienna’s Landl after a long renovation closure. A woman and two men are accused of tying up a man in Vienna and brutally robbing him. The crux of the matter: the victim had arranged the assault himself due to a sexual fetish and apparently even wanted to be castrated in the process. The incident in Leopoldstadt escalated.
“It was agreed that we were supposed to ‘milk’ him. And even castrate him. But we didn’t do that,” says the 26-year-old defendant in the disturbing trial. She had met the victim on several previous occasions for sex games involving whipping. On July 26, 2025, he called her again: “He wanted us to come to him, tie him up, whip him, and take his stuff.” – “The PS5 is waiting for you,” the young Viennese man is said to have written to her.
My client was told that there was a “crazy guy” there who wanted to be mugged. And if he wanted to go along with it.
Anwalt Sascha Flatz in dem kuriosen Prozess
Bild: Eva Manhart
Contract for a staged robbery
The woman from Burgenland agreed. Together with two friends, she set off—one waited outside while “the contract” was drawn up inside, which also included a threesome. But the perpetrators apparently had even more in mind. Because the woman claims to have learned before the meeting that the victim was a pedophile and consumed child pornography. “He even sent me a video.”
Which is why, after they had handcuffed the 26-year-old, they wanted to “give him a beating.” “I punched him. He didn’t like that very much,” the woman says. After that, her colleague also struck him six or seven times. “Did the victim have any injuries?” asks Mr. Rat. “Yes, the bed was covered in blood.”
Didn’t “just” take the PS5
The third person to enter the picture is the client of attorney Sascha Flatz. “My client received a call and was told that there was a ‘crazy guy’ out there who wanted to be robbed. And if he wanted to join in.” He then took on the role of the “robber” in the sex game. Masked, he entered the apartment, gave the woman a knife, which she then held to the temple of the bound victim. Then the hired robbers not only took the PS5—they also took the computer, a cell phone, medication, syringes, and the wallet, leaving their victim tied up in the apartment with a broken nose and a laceration. In October, the trio was handcuffed for this.
I thought he was into that kind of thing. But I guess I was overestimating him.
Der Zweitangeklagte im Prozess
Did you shoot a bulldog too?
“It all got out of hand,” the woman admits, acknowledging that more happened than planned. And her accomplice, a man with a criminal record who works as an excavator operator, says when asked about the punches: “I thought he was into that sort of thing. But I think I went too far.” In the extensive indictment, which even Judge Christoph Bauer describes as “quite bizarre,” the man from Burgenland is accused by the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, among other things, of shooting a friend’s dog. “That’s not true at all. I certainly didn’t kill any dog.” He even searched for the French bulldog with his friend after it went missing.
Victim now also faces trial
By the way: The victim is now also facing criminal charges for perjury and defamation. Initially, it had looked like a straightforward robbery—until the chats surfaced, proving that the man had “ordered” it himself based on his sexual preferences.
Verdicts are pending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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