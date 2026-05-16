Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The Grand Finale LIVE

Cosmó: “A special moment” ++ Who is your favorite?

Nachrichten
16.05.2026 15:45
(Bild: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ)
Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Von Pamela Fidler-Stolz und Daniela Altenweisl

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 has begun—now it’s time to cross your fingers and be amazed! Vienna shines with spectacular shows, high emotions, and Victoria Swarovski’s breathtaking million-dollar jewelry. Can Cosmó bring the ESC back to Austria? krone.at will guide you live through the entire evening!

0 Kommentare

The most important facts at a glance:

  • Austria’s entry, Cosmó, will be the very last act to get the fans dancing—and hopefully rake in plenty of votes from across Europe! Before the show begins, he still has a lot to do.
  • Who do you think has the best chance of winning? Cast your vote!
  • Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski, who have impressed so far with their glamour and wit, will once again host the grand final. 

    And today, Victoria is really stepping it up: She’ll be on stage wearing Chopard jewelry worth millions.

  • The largest protest against Israel’s participation took place in Vienna; grotesque scenes—an “attack on our city’s landmark” —unfolded in Innsbruck. 
  • Just hours before the final, there was a wave of cyberattacks in Austria. The ORF was alsotargeted.

All the details in the krone.at live ticker:

Austria first participated in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has competed 58 times since then. We’ve won a total of three times. Udo Jürgens won the contest for the first time in 1966 with “Merci, Cherie.” 

After a long dry spell, Austrian ESC fans were able to celebrate Conchita Wurst’s triumph with her song “Rise Like a Phoenix” in 2014, before JJ brought the Song Contest back to Austria—and thus to Vienna—last year with “Wasted Love.”

Enjoy the show and have a wonderful Song Contest evening on krone.at!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
16.05.2026 15:45
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf