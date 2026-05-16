The Grand Finale LIVE
Cosmó: “A special moment” ++ Who is your favorite?
The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 has begun—now it’s time to cross your fingers and be amazed! Vienna shines with spectacular shows, high emotions, and Victoria Swarovski’s breathtaking million-dollar jewelry. Can Cosmó bring the ESC back to Austria? krone.at will guide you live through the entire evening!
The most important facts at a glance:
- Austria’s entry, Cosmó, will be the very last act to get the fans dancing—and hopefully rake in plenty of votes from across Europe! Before the show begins, he still has a lot to do.
- Who do you think has the best chance of winning? Cast your vote!
- Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski, who have impressed so far with their glamour and wit, will once again host the grand final.
And today, Victoria is really stepping it up: She’ll be on stage wearing Chopard jewelry worth millions.
- The largest protest against Israel’s participation took place in Vienna; grotesque scenes—an “attack on our city’s landmark” —unfolded in Innsbruck.
- Just hours before the final, there was a wave of cyberattacks in Austria. The ORF was alsotargeted.
All the details in the krone.at live ticker:
Austria first participated in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has competed 58 times since then. We’ve won a total of three times. Udo Jürgens won the contest for the first time in 1966 with “Merci, Cherie.”
After a long dry spell, Austrian ESC fans were able to celebrate Conchita Wurst’s triumph with her song “Rise Like a Phoenix” in 2014, before JJ brought the Song Contest back to Austria—and thus to Vienna—last year with “Wasted Love.”
Enjoy the show and have a wonderful Song Contest evening on krone.at!
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