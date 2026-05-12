Ice Saints Bring Snow and a Plunge in Temperatures

Starry night brings frost in some areas

What does the weather look like for Tuesday (St. Pankratius) in Austria? Initially, it will remain mostly cloudy and rainy. “The focus of precipitation will shift southward, with the snow line dropping below 1,000 meters above sea level in some areas. Gradually, the thick cloud cover will move eastward, and the sun will shine across all of Austria by evening,” according to GeoSphere Austria. Overnight, there will still be a few scattered showers here and there on the northern side of the Alps. In some areas, it could become clear and starry.