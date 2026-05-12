Winter is returning
Ice Saints Bring Snow and a Plunge in Temperatures
Just in time for the Ice Saints, winter returned to parts of Austria. In Tyrol, for example, it snowed overnight into Tuesday and in some places down into the valleys by mid-morning. On the Arlberg Pass, snow chains were even mandatory for trucks. The ordeal isn’t over yet. Fruit growers—in the Waldviertel and Mühlviertel regions, for instance—are still fearing frost.
Mamertus, Pankratius, Servatius, Bonifatius, and Sophia—the five Ice Saints are once again living up to their name this year. Just in time for Mamertus on Monday, the long-awaited precipitation arrived in Tyrol—initially in the form of rain. In some places, there had been no rain for weeks, and the drought was particularly taking its toll on farmers.
White peaks and snowflakes all the way down to the valley
With the bad-weather front—which, in this case, has a silver lining—came a sharp drop in temperature. Winter returned overnight into Tuesday, particularly in the mountainous regions. The peaks are white. But snowfall wasn’t limited to higher elevations; it reached all the way down into the valley, with large flakes visible on Tuesday morning in places like Ehenbichl in the Außerfern region (864 meters). Or in Längenfeld in the Ötztal valley (see the video above for both locations).
In some places, winter conditions even returned to the roads. On the Arlberg Pass, the ÖAMTC reported in the early morning and throughout the morning that snow chains were mandatory for vehicles over 3.5 tons.
Starry night brings frost in some areas
What does the weather look like for Tuesday (St. Pankratius) in Austria? Initially, it will remain mostly cloudy and rainy. “The focus of precipitation will shift southward, with the snow line dropping below 1,000 meters above sea level in some areas. Gradually, the thick cloud cover will move eastward, and the sun will shine across all of Austria by evening,” according to GeoSphere Austria. Overnight, there will still be a few scattered showers here and there on the northern side of the Alps. In some areas, it could become clear and starry.
And that, in turn, does not bode well for fruit growers: “It will be frosty in the inner Alps and in the Waldviertel and Mühlviertel regions,” say the meteorologists.
Sun on Wednesday, then rain again
On Wednesday (Servatius), sunshine will prevail in the morning. “Starting around noon, however, some clouds will move in from the north, so the sun will make fewer appearances in the afternoon,” GeoSphere adds.
As things stand today, it will then turn wet again on Thursday (Bonifatius) and Friday (Sophia). Clouds will prevail and rain will be widespread.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.