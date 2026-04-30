Thurnher is also testifying
Twelve witnesses! The moment of truth arrives at ORF
Following the initiation of preliminary proceedings against the ORF employee and her lawyer, a dozen people are to be questioned as witnesses—including Roland Weißmann’s successor, Ingrid Thurnher, and the leadership of the Foundation Board. Will the allegation of aggravated extortion be substantiated?
The case is paradoxical. While hundreds of ORF employees are speaking out against abuse of power within the company through a social media initiative with slogans like “Protecting the perpetrator instead of the victim,” the very person with whom they are showing solidarity faces one to ten years in prison. The ORF employee who raised the harassment allegations against Weißmann is suspected of aggravated extortion and misuse of audio recording devices.
Threatened with ruin?
After reviewing the 34-page complaint filed by Benko and Weißmann’s attorney Norbert Wess, the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated a preliminary investigation against the woman and her attorney. The latter, himself represented by top lawyer Alexander Prenner, is alleged to have “coerced Weißmann through dangerous threats into an act that damages his assets, with the intent to unlawfully enrich the woman.”
And he allegedly threatened to destroy Weißmann’s economic livelihood and social standing if he did not immediately resign and pay damages in the amount of 25,000 euros.
The trial marks a turning point: Following the media battle with conflicting accounts, the State Criminal Police Office is now focused on establishing the truth.
§ 145 StGB – Aggravated Extortion
Anyone who commits extortion by threatening death, severe mutilation, or other serious bodily injury; kidnapping; the destruction of one’s economic livelihood; or arson—or who, through threats or violence, subjects the victim or another person to a state of agony—shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of one to ten years.
The investigating authority intends to obtain audio recordings and images and summon the two accused. In addition, twelve witnesses are to be questioned—including Neo CEO Thurnher, foundation board members Heinz Lederer and Gregor Schütze, and ORF legal advisor Roland Gerlach. And, of course, Weißmann himself, who, curiously, is listed as the victim.
False testimony would be punishable by law
The witness list indicates that the investigation will also examine the relationship between the woman who received disturbing messages and dick pics from Weißmann and ORF top earner Pius Strobl. The questioning will be conducted under oath. Only then will a decision be made on whether to actually file charges.
Anonymous complaints
Several anonymous complaints regarding the ORF case have also been filed with the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office. The matter is becoming increasingly complicated. The latest development in the ORF drama: ORF 3 head Peter Schöber is seeking to prevent, through legal action, the board of trustees from receiving the compliance report that once investigated allegations against him.
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