The Weißmann Case: ORF Employees Take to the Barricades

“Left us speechless”

“Colleagues from various departments launched this social media campaign,” explains Dieter Bornemann, chairman of the editorial advisory board. Hundreds of employees have already joined, and the campaign is set to “grow even further.” The posts are being collected on the website nichtmituns.net. “The events of the past few weeks have left us stunned. We don’t want to have to justify ourselves for scandals and abuses we had nothing to do with,” the site states as the reason for the protest.