First weather trend: How cold will the Ice Saints be?

Nevertheless, a drastic drop in temperature is not expected, as temperatures will reach the 25-degree mark in some places over the weekend: “The temperature will drop, but not that much.” More frost is naturally expected at higher elevations, but in the lowlands, gardeners and farmers can at least partially breathe a sigh of relief; days of ground frost are not currently expected. Conclusion: Hardier plants can already be moved out onto the patio, while more sensitive plants should still be protected at night.