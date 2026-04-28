Attention, gardeners!
First weather trend: How cold will the Ice Saints be?
Pankratius, Servatius, Bonifatius, and “Cold Sophie”—the very names of the Ice Saints send a chill down the spine of many a passionate gardener. But an initial trend suggests that this fear is, at least in part, unfounded.
That’s because the big May cold snap will likely hit us as early as the end of April this year; climate change is causing the Ice Saints to arrive earlier in the year, as GeoSphere Austria explains to krone.at: “You have to take that into account.”
Trend Points to a Weather Shift
It is still too early for a definitive forecast, but the high-pressure system currently hovering over the country and bringing us glorious spring weather will dissipate by the middle of next week. Rising winds will disperse the clouds—leading to clear and thus cold nights. However, this will happen a full week before the first of the Ice Saints, St. Pankratius, on May 12.
Nevertheless, a drastic drop in temperature is not expected, as temperatures will reach the 25-degree mark in some places over the weekend: “The temperature will drop, but not that much.” More frost is naturally expected at higher elevations, but in the lowlands, gardeners and farmers can at least partially breathe a sigh of relief; days of ground frost are not currently expected. Conclusion: Hardier plants can already be moved out onto the patio, while more sensitive plants should still be protected at night.
Frosty nights could be milder
However, this also depends on how the weather develops over the coming days: “If clouds roll in, the days won’t be as bright and sunny, but the nights won’t be as cold either,” explains Andreas Tröscher of GeoSphere Austria. The bitterly cold frosty nights that damage blossoms and shoots could therefore turn out to be milder this year.
There is also cause for relief regarding the long drought. With the change in weather, precipitation is expected at least in some areas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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