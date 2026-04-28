Swift Attack: Trial Begins Against Beran A.

What began as an international terror alert and led to the cancellation of several major concerts by U.S. global superstar Taylor Swift is now coming to a head in court: Beran A. is considered the mastermind and is a prime suspect in planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in August 2024.

Knife attack in Mecca

According to the prosecutor, he also allegedly planned a triple attack on “infidels” in the spring of 2024, together with co-defendant Arda K. and Hasan E., who is currently in custody in Saudi Arabia, in Dubai, Istanbul, and Mecca. Hasan E. carried out the plan and committed a knife attack on a security officer in front of the Holy Mosque.