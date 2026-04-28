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Swift Attack: Trial Begins Against Beran A.
At the start of the trial on Tuesday, 21-year-old Beran A. is expected to confess to the planned attack on a concert by U.S. superstar Taylor Swift in Vienna in August 2024. However, he denies involvement in an attempted murder in Mecca. Krone.at is reporting live from the courthouse in Wiener Neustadt (Lower Austria).
Key points at a glance:
- 21-year-old Beran A. is accused of a variety of crimes, including a planned attack on one of Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna on August 9, 2024, and aiding and abetting anattempted murder in Mecca.
- Together with Arda K.—who is also in the dock in Wiener Neustadt on charges of aiding and abetting—Beran A. and Hasan E. planned a series of attacks in Dubai, Istanbul, and Mecca. Hasan E. carried out his plan in the Grand Mosque. He is currently in custody in Saudi Arabia and faces the death penalty.
- Prior to the trial, Beran A.’s attorney, Anna Mair, stated that the Ternitz resident would make a partial confession. He intends to plead guilty to the Swift attack, but not to aiding the terrorist plot in Mecca.
- If convicted of aiding and abetting attempted murder in Mecca, both 21-year-olds face ten to 20 years in prison. The potential sentence is lower for the portion of the trial concerning the planned attack on the Taylor Swift concert.
- The “Krone” will be reporting live on krone.at starting at 9 a.m. on the first of a total of four trial days. Verdicts are expected on May 21.
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What began as an international terror alert and led to the cancellation of several major concerts by U.S. global superstar Taylor Swift is now coming to a head in court: Beran A. is considered the mastermind and is a prime suspect in planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert in August 2024.
Knife attack in Mecca
According to the prosecutor, he also allegedly planned a triple attack on “infidels” in the spring of 2024, together with co-defendant Arda K. and Hasan E., who is currently in custody in Saudi Arabia, in Dubai, Istanbul, and Mecca. Hasan E. carried out the plan and committed a knife attack on a security officer in front of the Holy Mosque.
“Terrorist attack in the name of ISIS”
After returning from Dubai, Beran A. searched for new potential targets. “By July 21, 2024, at the latest, he had decided to carry out a terrorist attack in the name of ISIS at the planned concert by American singer Taylor Swift on August 9, 2024, in Vienna,” the indictment states. On August 7, 2024, he was arrested following a search of his apartment.
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