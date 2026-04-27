Alarm at the airport
Man tries to snatch loaded assault rifle from police officer
Dramatic scenes at Vienna Airport: In the terminal hall, a giant of a man attempts to snatch a police officer’s assault rifle—loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition—from his hands. As surveillance camera footage shows, however, a female colleague of the officer—who is fighting for his life—stands just a few meters away, watching. The “Krone” has the gripping photographic evidence and knows the explosive background.
The backstory to this near-disaster is straight out of Absurdistan: A long-serving airport officer, also a “bomb disposal expert,” is called in for backup because an Afghan refugee without a ticket is sneaking past a passenger through security at Vienna Airport. Meanwhile, check-in is underway for an El Al flight to Israel.
Sneaked through security with a zipped-up bomber jacket
Highest terror alert! To make matters worse, the suspect—who is currently under investigation by the justice system for property damage and theft—is wearing a zipped-up bomber jacket and carrying a backpack. So it’s impossible to tell whether the man might be wearing an explosive vest. By now, seven uniformed officers are on the scene.
But several attempts to arrest the 36-year-old fail. Finally, during the scuffle, the lead officer lands a slap with the flat of his hand—described in the incident report as a “mild measure using measured force to effect the arrest.” During questioning, the Afghan man later states: “I have no money and no family. I wanted to fly home.”
Hefty fine for officer
Although the public prosecutor’s office deemed the officer’s actions entirely lawful, the Federal Disciplinary Authority intervened. A guilty verdict follows instead of a commendation. The “mistreatment” is said to have “led to a loss of trust in police work.” The verdict for the model officer, one year after the incident: a 5,500-euro fine, roughly two average monthly salaries.
A female officer stands by and watches
While there is great anger and incomprehension among law enforcement ranks, the Senate ruling apparently also has highly dangerous consequences for the motivation of airport police. This is demonstrated by a dramatic incident from February that has been swept under the rug until now.
A mentally unstable 100-kilogram giant from Latvia attempts to wrestle a 30-round assault rifle from an officer in the terminal hall. As a life-and-death struggle ensues, photos leaked to the “Krone” show a uniformed female colleague standing several meters away and not intervening. She merely calls for backup via radio.
“The next dangerous incident is bound to happen. And then what?”
Possibly also out of fear of being punished for “abuse” as well. Only thanks to the intervention of employees from a private security firm is the perpetrator finally subdued just before he can pull the trigger. “But the next dangerous incident—one that threatens the safety of passengers as well—is bound to happen. And then what?” a police officer describes the highly charged atmosphere.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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