Weapons and Zombie Drugs
Raid on the “Most Dangerous of the Dangerous”!
A critical security alert has been issued in the high-security wing housing murderers, hostage-takers, and terrorists at the notorious Stein prison: Following an apparently staged cell fire, dozens of officers are currently conducting a large-scale raid. They are also searching for a firearm!
The “Rock” in Krems-Stein, Lower Austria, specializes in long-term inmates. The “most dangerous of the dangerous,” serving sentences of 20 years or more, are housed in Wing West E of the prison. Following an arson attack behind bars, all hell has broken loose right here!
Up to 70 officers with sniffer dogs on the scene
Up to 70 correctional officers with drug-sniffing dogs are currently searching every cell in the high-security wing. And as of now, quite a bit has already been found in various hiding places.
In addition to countless cell phones and narcotics, they’ve also found fentanyl—a drug so devastatingly potent it’s nicknamed the “zombie drug”—which had been cleverly smuggled in. The highly potent synthetic opioid was dripped in liquid form onto seemingly harmless stationery.
A firearm in the hands of ticking time bombs: a horror scenario
The paper is then dissolved in the cell—and the drug cocktail is ready. But what is making the authorities extremely nervous is that a firearm has allegedly also been smuggled in.
In any case, a frantic search for it was underway on Saturday afternoon. A race against time. Because a loaded weapon in the hands of ticking time bombs is, of course, a horror scenario...
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