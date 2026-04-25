Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Weapons and Zombie Drugs

Raid on the “Most Dangerous of the Dangerous”!

Nachrichten
25.04.2026 12:35
A major raid is underway in the high-security wing for long-term inmates at Stein Prison. ...
A major raid is underway in the high-security wing for long-term inmates at Stein Prison. Narcotics and cell phones have been seized—a firearm allegedly smuggled in is still being sought.(Bild: P. Huber)
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Von Christoph Budin

A critical security alert has been issued in the high-security wing housing murderers, hostage-takers, and terrorists at the notorious Stein prison: Following an apparently staged cell fire, dozens of officers are currently conducting a large-scale raid. They are also searching for a firearm! 

0 Kommentare

The “Rock” in Krems-Stein, Lower Austria, specializes in long-term inmates. The “most dangerous of the dangerous,” serving sentences of 20 years or more, are housed in Wing West E of the prison. Following an arson attack behind bars, all hell has broken loose right here!

Up to 70 officers with sniffer dogs on the scene
Up to 70 correctional officers with drug-sniffing dogs are currently searching every cell in the high-security wing. And as of now, quite a bit has already been found in various hiding places.

In addition to countless cell phones and narcotics, they’ve also found fentanyl—a drug so devastatingly potent it’s nicknamed the “zombie drug”—which had been cleverly smuggled in. The highly potent synthetic opioid was dripped in liquid form onto seemingly harmless stationery.

A firearm in the hands of ticking time bombs: a horror scenario
The paper is then dissolved in the cell—and the drug cocktail is ready. But what is making the authorities extremely nervous is that a firearm has allegedly also been smuggled in.

In any case, a frantic search for it was underway on Saturday afternoon. A race against time. Because a loaded weapon in the hands of ticking time bombs is, of course, a horror scenario...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
25.04.2026 12:35
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf