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Back on stage soon

Austrian pop star Seiler gets off with diversion

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24.04.2026 14:15
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Pascal Riesinger, Instagram/christopersailor)
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The allegations of violence against Christopher Seiler have been legally resolved through diversion. The musician announced this himself on Friday—and also addressed the woman who had filed the complaint against him.

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“The legal proceedings were concluded by all parties with a diversion,” Seiler posted in an Instagram Story. He wishes the victim only the best: “She did absolutely the right thing by filing the complaint and thereby clearly setting boundaries.”

Any form of violence is unacceptable: “No matter how close we are. Period.” He had been given the chance to make amends and had taken it. That had been the most important thing for him personally.

Seiler wants to seize the opportunity
However, he himself is only at the beginning of his journey. “Every crisis also holds an opportunity,” the musician said. He now wants to use this for a fresh start. His message ends with the words: “Stay clean, Seili.”

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Pascal Riesinger, Instagram/christopersailor)

The artist’s manager confirmed the Instagram post: “An agreement has been reached, and the proceedings are now closed. Christopher is continuing his therapy following his discharge from inpatient care. He will be back on stage in June.”

Seiler had already admitted to the allegations as soon as they became public in March— the “Krone” reported extensively on the case. As a reminder: an assault on a 30-year-old woman is alleged to have taken place after a video shoot in Vienna.

After several weeks of silence, Seiler announced a diversion.
After several weeks of silence, Seiler announced a diversion.(Bild: Instagram/christopersailor)

At the time, Seiler stated: “You don’t go up to anyone, no matter what state they’re in, no matter how intoxicated you are, take it that way, and then smear cocaine on their lips.” He accepted the punishment. However, he vehemently denied using violence or committing a sexual assault.

Seiler is part of the music duo “Seiler & Speer.” Most recently, the band postponed several performances, and the release of an album in which Seiler was to have participated was also temporarily suspended.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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