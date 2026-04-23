E-Control decides
Shocking news: OMV must pass on price cap!
Gas station operator OMV will not be able to avoid the fuel price cap after all. E-Control has reviewed the matter and made it clear: The full five cents from the margin reduction must be passed on. Previously, the oil company had written in a letter that it intended to pass on only a portion of the savings.
The government intended to curb inflation with the fuel price cap; fuel was supposed to become cheaper by a total of ten cents thanks to tax cuts and a cap on profit margins. But the partially state-owned OMV, of all companies, refused to play along, unilaterally reduced the savings, and informed its partners in a letter that it would pass on only 2.8 cents. The company justified this by citing insufficient profit margins.
Five cents must be passed on
In response, the regulatory authority E-Control stepped in and conducted an investigation. The results are now in and have been provided to the “Krone.” “One thing is clear: the full five cents from the margin reduction must be passed on—E-Control has made that clear,” says Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer. The question of how to interpret the regulation has thus been resolved.
What was the situation in practice recently? According to E-Control’s review, OMV had already passed on the full five cents anyway, in some cases not even charging it to its customers, and was waiting for the outcome. Now this much is clear: OMV has no way around it. Dealers have already been informed in a letter. Consumers suffered no harm, as the lower margin cap was never actually implemented—likely just “a storm in a teacup.”
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