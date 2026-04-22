Rapid coach is appalled:
“We should never lose a game like this!”
Read HERE what the teams had to say after the match between SK Rapid and TSV Hartberg!
Johannes Hoff Thorup (Rapid coach): “This is a huge disappointment for us. The game changed completely after the first goal, which came completely out of nowhere; we had less space. We completely dominated the first 25 minutes and could have been leading 2-0. We did more than enough to put the game exactly where we wanted it. After this game, we need to go into detail about what went wrong. We should never lose a game like this. The focus is now on Sunday’s game against Salzburg. In the remaining games, we’ll go all out again.”
On Bendeguz Bolla’s missed penalty: “It probably wasn’t the best penalty in history, but anyone can miss a penalty.”
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): “Huge compliments to the team, and also to my head coaches, who did a great job. Now we’re right back in the thick of the race for the international spots. We had to weather a few storms in the first half, but in the second half it was an even match and we were incredibly efficient. In the end, I’d say the win wasn’t undeserved. I told the team an hour before the game that I’m leaving the club in the summer because I felt the topic was on their minds. I was convinced that the team is so solid that it wouldn’t matter, and you could see it wasn’t the wrong time. We have four games left, and we want to win them. It’s clear that we want to go to Europe.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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