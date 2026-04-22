“We should never lose a game like this!”

Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): “Huge compliments to the team, and also to my head coaches, who did a great job. Now we’re right back in the thick of the race for the international spots. We had to weather a few storms in the first half, but in the second half it was an even match and we were incredibly efficient. In the end, I’d say the win wasn’t undeserved. I told the team an hour before the game that I’m leaving the club in the summer because I felt the topic was on their minds. I was convinced that the team is so solid that it wouldn’t matter, and you could see it wasn’t the wrong time. We have four games left, and we want to win them. It’s clear that we want to go to Europe.”