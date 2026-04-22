LIVE: Rapid trails 0-1 against Hartberg

The former Austrian national team striker also had the first good chance after the break, but this time his header was saved by Hülsmann (56'). The home side continued to push TSV back into defense, but concrete chances remained scarce, with the exception of a Kara header that Hülsmann was ready to stop (78'). The visitors proved far more efficient. Havel, who had come on as a substitute shortly before, easily outpaced the Rapid defense on a counterattack and calmly slotted home the decisive goal.